Portland Avenue/East 27th Street intersection closes for weekend construction

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road – Northbound HOV project will close the Portland Avenue/ East 27th Street intersection in Tacoma on Friday, Aug. 18 at 11 p.m. through 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21.

The around-the-clock weekend closure will allow crews to complete the rebuilding of the intersection. During the closure, pedestrian access on 27th Street will be limited since the sidewalk will be removed during the work. The sidewalk will be restored once the work is complete.

During the same time frame, crews will also close the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5. Signed detours, shown below, will be provided.

Additional HOV lane and ramp closures will occur tonight and next week. Signed detours will be provided for all ramp closures.

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.