Missy and Porky are Pets of the Week

Check out Featured Pets Missy (#A519059) and Porky (#A519060). Missy is a lover. She wants to literally be in your face in the sweetest way. Ready to be your companion, she’ll park herself right in front of you. At 10-years-young, she’s relaxed, friendly, and quiet.

Porky, on the other hand, is definitely an explorer. Won over by catnip and butt scratches, the youthful nine-year-old enjoys lounging, smelling the flowers (no joke), and entertaining himself.

The dynamic duo will require individual litter boxes and an owner who is attentive to keeping their private space super clean.

Have our mellow, laid-back sister and brother pawed their way into your heart? Visit them at Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital (401 Fawcett Ave Suite 100, Tacoma). Call (253) 274-0225 or visit www.metvetpets.com for more information.

Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information