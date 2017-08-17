Lakewood hosts free Concert in the Park

Spend your Sunday afternoon at Fort Steilacoom Park for the city of Lakewood’s free Concert in the Park featuring two fantastic regional concert bands: the Washington American Legion Band and the Tacoma Concert Band.

The event kicks off Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. with the American Legion Band, which will perform its repertoire of marches, medleys, wind band originals, solos, patriotic music and “old warhorse” transcriptions.

The American Legion Band performs 20 to 30 times a year across the region at indoor and outdoor venues, ceremonies and parades.

Following an intermission the Tacoma Concert Band will take the stage at 6 p.m.

This is your chance to see the concert band’s founder, conductor and music director Maestro Robert Musser in his last season as leader of this premiere symphonic band – for FREE! Musser is set to retire at the end of the 2017-2018 season.

The Tacoma Concert Band has entertained Pacific Northwest audiences since 1981 with its award-winning performances from classical to modern. The band has performed in Vienna, Prague, Budapest, the French Rivera and now in Lakewood’s crown jewel – Fort Steilacoom Park.

Sit back, relax and enjoy this dynamic performance in the park. Food trucks will offer food for purchase throughout the event. And remember to bring your own chair or blankets.