Celebrate Native Arts & Culture with TAM and WSHM on August 19

Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum and Washington State History Museum.

For the first time, the Washington State History Museum and Tacoma Art Museum have merged their two Native arts festivals into a single, grand festival bursting with activities, artists, and performances. You’re invited to attend In The Spirit: Northwest Native Festival, a free indoor-outdoor community event to be held Saturday, August 19, 2017, 10 am – 5 pm.

The festival will take place inside both museums and on their outdoor plazas. The two museums are a short distance apart, on either side of the Union Station federal courthouse on Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Admission to both museums will be free for the day, along with the festival.

Dancing, drumming, singing, shopping, and food—In The Spirit: Northwest Native Festival is free and fun!

This year’s combined festival is an exhilarating opportunity for festival-goers to celebrate Native art and culture. Enjoy performances with Native dancing, singing, drumming, flute, and carving demonstrations throughout the day. Meet and get inspired by contemporary Native artists; both museums are hosting a variety of Native vendors selling art and hand-crafted products. Don’t miss the runway fashion show featuring three Native designers at TAM. And if you get hungry, nosh on fry bread tacos.

Take advantage of free museum admission, too, and see the Native art exhibitions at both. TAM’s exhibition Cultural imPRINT: Northwest Coast Prints highlights sixty years of innovative printmaking from the Northwest Coast. At WSHM, see In The Spirit, a juried exhibition of 22 Native works in a wide range of media from button blankets to sculptures and more.

This is the 12th annual IN THE SPIRIT juried art exhibition at Washington State History Museum. The exhibition has traditionally culminated with the In the Spirit festival. TAM has held their annual Northwest Native Celebration for seven years. Community feedback suggested more collaboration among the museums would enhance the experience for visitors and participants alike. The combined festival on August 19 will offer the community a free day, rich in fun and learning.

Further details are available at www.IntheSpiritArts.org. Festival highlights include: