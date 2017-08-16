Tacoma Public Schools to surplus up to 24 parcels

Tacoma Public Schools is preparing to surplus up to 24 parcels of unimproved property located at the corner of East D Street and East 80th Street in Tacoma. This property is a chair-shaped collection of parcels connected to the west and south sides of the area commonly known as Blueberry Park.

Following TPS regulation 6112R, the district seeks to determine any interest in these parcels and provide an opportunity for community input as to the property’s highest and best use.

The 24 Pierce County Tax Parcels in question are: 0320284007, 0320284011, 0320284112, 0320284014, 0320284016, 0320284035, 0320284058, 0320284062, 0320284063, 0320284064, 0320284065, 0320284066, 0320284067, 0320284139, 0320284220, 0320284221, 0320284222, 0320284223, 0320284224, 0320284225, 0320284226, 0320284227, 0320284228, 0320284233

See TPS Blueberry Park parcels map for detail. Note: Parcel 0320284233 is a slim portion of land just south of parcel 0320284139 and is not separately identified on the attached map. Both blue and yellow portions of this map depict Tacoma Public Schools property intended to be proposed for surplus.

Inquiries can be directed to Strategic Program Analyst Alicia Lawver at planning.

Written public comment should be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, to: Tacoma Public Schools Planning and Construction Department, 3223 S. Union Ave., Tacoma, WA 98409, or email.