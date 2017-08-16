Camp Lewis and JBLM Centennial Aug. 18

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Be a part of Pacific Northwest history. On Friday, Aug. 18, a large formation of service members will assemble at 4 p.m. on Watkins Field on JBLM Lewis-Main as the greater JBLM community celebrates the Centennial of Camp Lewis and JBLM.

The Aug. 18 Camp Lewis and JBLM Centennial Ceremony is Open to the General Public. Enter JBLM from 2:00-3:30 p.m. via DuPont Gate, I-5 exit 119, and take shuttle buses to Watkins Field.

Friday, August 18, 2017 Centennial Ceremony

3:00 p.m. Historic vehicles and military displays on 3rd Street (adjacent to Watkins Field)

4:00 p.m. Centennial ceremony begins; units in formation

4:20 p.m. Salute Battery honors with 75mm Pack Howitzers; National Anthem

4:25 p.m. Centennial remarks by Washington State and I Corps leaders

4:50 p.m. Ceremony ends with I Corps Song and Armed Forces Medley

Camp Lewis and JBLM early history

· In January 1917, Pierce County passed a bond for $2 million to buy 70,000 acres of land near American Lake to donate to the Federal government for military use. In April 1917 an Army-engineer company surveyed the site for use as a military camp.

· Construction started in June 1917, and in three months almost 2,200 buildings and structures were quickly built costing about $7 million to support more than 44,000 Soldiers.

· In July 1917, the War Department named the site Camp Lewis in honor of Captain Meriwether Lewis of the Corps of Discovery, Lewis and Clark expedition.

· On Aug. 17, 1917, officers began to arrive at Camp Lewis to form the 91st Division.

· By Aug. 31, 1917, construction was complete and Camp Lewis was ready for troops.

· The first drafted recruits arrived for training at Camp Lewis Sept. 5, 1917. The new Soldiers trained with the 91st Division, then served in France during World War I.