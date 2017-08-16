Blessing of the Animals Worship Service

Submitted by United Church in University Place

Our Annual Blessing of the Animals Service will be held on Sunday, August 20th at 10:00am. As is our tradition, the service will be held in the Curran Apple Orchard located at 3920 Grandview Dr. W. in University Place. We will have folding chairs set up, but please feel free to bring your own chair or blanket if that is more comfortable for you. We recommend that you wear a hat and remember sunscreen.

All pets are welcome to join us! Bring your pets in a crate, cage, on a leash or in a bowl (i.e. fish!) – large and small, to receive a hands-on blessing. We will also spend a moment during prayer time to remember the pets we’ve loved and lost and we invite you to bring photos of your heavenly pets to be blessed too.

Wherever you are on the journey, whether you have hands or feet, paws, claws or fins, come join us as we remember and honor all God’s creatures! This is a great opportunity to invite your friends to gather with us for worship.

A picnic lunch will follow in the church courtyard outside the Fellowship Hall. Bring a picnic food to share.

United Church in University Place