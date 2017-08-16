Bates: Lieutenant Governor Cyrus Habib visits campus, meets with President Langrell

On Wednesday morning, Lieutenant Governor Cyrus Habib visited Bates President Dr. Ron Langrell to talk about higher education initiatives and identify potential opportunities for future collaboration.

Board of Trustees Chair Layne Bladow, Executive Vice President Al Griswold, Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success Lin Zhou, Vice President of Administrative Services Holly Woodmansee, and Assistant Vice President and Executive Dean of South Campus Brandon Rogers joined Langrell, Lt. Gov. Habib and his Director of External Relations Kristina Brown for the meeting.

The group spoke about a variety of topics related to technical education, including workforce needs, international trade and education, student retention and completion, and how the college collaborates with industry to revamp and evolve its training programs to meet demand.

Lt. Gov. Habib has made higher education promotion part of the office’s mission, and has committed to visiting the state’s two-year colleges, public baccalaureates, and independent colleges statewide. The goal is to learn about the various approaches each institution is taking to serve the state’s unique student population.

Learn more about Lt. Gov. Habib’s higher education initiatives.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.