Symphony Tacoma Single Tickets go on sale for 2017-2018 Concert Season

Submitted by Symphony Tacoma

The first official observance of the highly anticipated Bernstein Centennial in the Pacific Northwest. The West Coast debut of Opus X, the acclaimed crossover quartet that is putting a new spin on music from Handel to Led Zeppelin. The U.S. Premiere of Swedish composer Marie Samuelsson’s 2016 THE EROS EFFECT AND SOLIDARITY. The Tacoma solo debuts of pianist Andrew Tyson, cellist Efe Baltacigil, and Met soprano Kelly Cae Hogan. Symphony Tacoma’s 2017-2018 Season—on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 15—abounds with firsts.

Available only via season ticket purchase since its unveiling last March, the season has generated record response, having already surpassed last year’s total revenue numbers. Excitement reached a new level in June when the Symphony announced it had extended the contract of Sarah Ioannides, its charismatic new music director, through 2024. Moreover, 2017-2018 marks the final season before the Symphony’s main home venue, the Pantages Theater, closes for a full year for an extensive refit.

“Tacoma’s musical community is still elated by the news of Sarah Ioannides’ extension,” said Executive Director Andy Buelow. “This represents a huge vote of confidence on her part, not only in the Symphony, but in Tacoma’s vibrant future. Since her arrival attendance and audience engagement have grown exponentially, and the Orchestra is playing at a new artistic level.”

“Being here in Tacoma is a complete pleasure,” Ioannides said. “There is a whole community renaissance building around arts and culture—with a compelling, distinct identity. It’s the perfect environment to reinvent the Symphony for a new generation.”

Ioannides’ optimism is borne out in both citywide statistics and the organization’s own numbers. A recent survey by Americans for the Arts showed a combined economic impact of more than $86 million by Tacoma’s arts and cultural organizations. The Symphony’s concert revenue has grown 60% in just five seasons, and both individual giving and corporate support are up 50%.

To view concerts and purchase tickets, visit www.broadwaycenter.org/events/symphony-tacoma.