Junior Achievement – Inspire and Prepare Young People to Succeed

Submitted by Don Doman.

As a child I saw my father buy older cars and fix them up to resell. He also bought a house to rent out. In the sixth grade my parents bought a small motel. By the time I was in the seventh grade I was renting rooms. My parents soon bought a second motel. I grew up in our own little world of small business.

Every time I run a community project, I am using the basic business skills I learned early on. What we learn in our formitive years stays with us. Of course I’ve added to those skills, but I started early.

When my kids attended Wilson High School in Tacoma all three of them took part in Junior Achievement. I saw them gain business skills and confidence, which are essential in the world of commerce. I ended up buying “I don’t know how many packages of” firestarters, wax soaked pressed wood pieces that made igniting a pile of tender and logs in a fireplace an easy job. The kids sold them door to door. Having a good product is vital. They learned to take a “no” answer knowing that sales would come. And, they kept going until they made sales. I was so proud of them.

I’m glad to see that Junior Achievement is still going strong. The local office works with school districts and volunteers in sharing the principles and the knowledge that prepares teens and even pre-teens for the world of business. Being in JA not only builds confidence but it is also a notice to potential scholarship programs as well as college acceptance advisers that a student is prepared and ready to study as well as being eager to take on various roles of leadership and learning in their next level of education.

Currently, Junior achievement is looking for sponsors of programs and volunteers to present weekly classes for courses that run approximately one hour a week for up to eight weeks. Each class has up to thirty students. Sponsors pay approximately $130 to cover the costs of materials for the students. There are a number of courses available and volunteers can choose the grade level they would like to guide through a course. Working with school counselors is best in deciding upon needed courses based on previous run programs.

Junior Achievement’s Purpose is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. It’s fun, it’s exciting, and so rewarding.

Contact Information:

Sue Elkin | JA Washington Senior Director Strategic Partnerships | Regional Director South Sound Region

Junior Achievement of Washington | (206) 808-5870 | Fax: 253-833-6989

sue@jawashington.org |www.jawashington.org

Junior Achievement: Empowering young people to own their economic success.