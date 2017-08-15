TACOMA, WA – In conjunction with KING 5, Rover.com, and six other animal societies and rescues, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County will Clear the Shelter starting at 9:00 am on Saturday, August 19.

During the pet adoption initiative, attendees will be swept up in the pet “paw”ty of the summer, complete with balloons, face painting, and refreshments. Best of all, rabbits and adult cats will be free, and kittens and dogs will be 40% off.

The nationwide movement of Clear the Shelters couldn’t come at a better time. Summer months are especially difficult for animal societies and rescues due to overcrowding brought on by spring litters of kittens.

Not only do “we want to adopt as many animals as possible,” K C Gauldine, Interim Executive Director, said, but we also “want to bring as many people to the Society as possible to learn about our programming. Members of our community may not know about our small exotic mammals, for example.”

Gauldine is also excited at the prospect of “every animal in the Society leaving for a new home, especially adult animals.” She continued: “It’s easy for kittens and puppies, but this is a chance to make happy happen for adult animals.”

Should any animal remain after 5:00 pm on August 19, the Humane Society is committed to staying open as late as 9:00 pm. The hope is that every dog, cat, rabbit, and other critter in the Society’s care will go to loving, forever homes during the pet adoption drive.

