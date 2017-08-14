The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

City of DuPont Presents Concert in the Park, Aug. 16

The City of DuPont’s last Concert in the Park for 2017 will take place on Wednesday, August 16 and feature the Tacoma Concert Band. four distinct nights of music. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at Clocktower Park.

“There’s no better time in Washington than summer and we’re excited to bring some live music to our parks. This will be a great event for all ages to just get outside and enjoy summer in the Pacific Northwest. ” said Mayor Mike Courts.

Concert in the Park is sponsored by the City of DuPont.

