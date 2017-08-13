Pierce College Raider Athletics hosts youth summer camps

Young athletes throughout the community have an opportunity to sharpen their skills and athletic abilities with Raider Athletics volleyball and basketball summer camps. Campers will have an opportunity to train with Pierce College coaches and athletes while learning a little more about what life is like as a student on campus.

The following summer camps are open for registration:

Raider Youth Volleyball Skills Clinic, July 9 from 2-6 p.m., $40

This camp is open to girls and boys ages 8-13 with all ability levels. This one-day clinic focuses on developing proper mechanics and mastering the fundamentals.

Raider Advanced Volleyball Skills Camp, July 10-13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $150

This camp is recommended for high school varsity and club players with the ability and motivation to play at the college level. The camp focuses on position play, advanced team techniques and physical conditioning. The three-day camp takes place July 10-13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Raider Basketball Youth Skills Camp, July 17-19, 8:30 a.m. to noon, $75

Raider Basketball Head Coach Ariassa Wilson, along with her coaching staff and players, will provide three days of skills development and instruction in a fun environment for boys and girls ages 8 to 14.

Each camp takes place in the Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Health Education Center, located at 9401 Farwest Drive SW in Lakewood.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.