Steilacoom’s David Ling receives scholarship from Washington University in St. Louis

David Ling of Steilacoom, WA, was recently named an Ervin Scholar at Washington University in St. Louis. Ling, one of 35 Ervin Scholars selected this year, is a first-year student at Washington University.

The Ervin Scholars Program awards scholarships to incoming first-year students who demonstrate exceptional intellectual and leadership achievements, and who have shown a commitment to community service and bringing diverse people together. Scholars are actively involved in the Washington University community and continue the legacy of the late John B. Ervin on campus.

Ervin, a nationally renowned black educator, scholar and author, was dean of the School of Continuing Education (now University College in Arts & Sciences) at Washington University from 1968 to 1977.

Ervin, who published numerous articles on education in professional journals, was the first African-American to hold a dean’s position at the university. Presidents Ford and Carter appointed him to the National Advisory Council on Extension and Continuing Education. He also served as vice president of the Danforth Foundation from 1977 until his retirement in 1986. He was a life member of the NAACP.

The award is for full- and partial-tuition scholarships and is renewable for all four years of undergraduate study. Tuition for the 2017-2018 academic year is $50,650.