Pierce College courses now available at Graham-Kapowsin High School

Pierce College now offers college courses at Graham-Kapowsin High School, bringing access to higher education to communities in south Pierce County. Courses are offered in the late afternoon and evenings, allowing working adults the added flexibility of earning college credits after work in their own community.

Classes are taught by Pierce College professors, and course offerings include general requirements students will need for nearly any career or education pathway they wish to pursue.

The following courses will be offered Fall Quarter 2017:

College Success (5 credits)

College Success (3 credits)

English 99/&101 (Composition 1)

Math &146 (Introduction to Statistics)

ENVS &101 (Survey of Environmental Science)

HIST &156 (History of U.S. 1)

English for Language Learners, level 1-4

Each course meets twice a week, and free tutoring will be available on site. Students may also be eligible for financial aid or special funding.

For more information and to enroll, please visit the Get Started web page, or contact Deb Davolio at ddavolio@pierce.ctc.edu.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.