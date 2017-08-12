Entry-level Firefighter Testing Process Now Open

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is now testing for Entry-level Firefighter. It is anticipated a minimum of six positions will be filled in 2018. The application period will be open from Monday, August 14, 2017 at 8:00 AM (PST) until Friday, September 8, 2017 at noon (PST).

Minimum requirements include:

At least 18 years of age

High school diploma or equivalent

Ability to read, write and speak English

Ability to legally operate a vehicle in the State of Washington

At the time of hire, ability to provide documentation showing authorization to work in the United States.

Candidates shall be tobacco free at time of appointment and throughout service.

For a full list of requirements, testing process and timeline, please click here . More information can also be found on West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s website.

