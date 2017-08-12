Entry-level Firefighter Testing Process Now Open

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is now testing for Entry-level Firefighter. It is anticipated a minimum of six positions will be filled in 2018. The application period will be open from Monday, August 14, 2017 at 8:00 AM (PST) until Friday, September 8, 2017 at noon (PST).
Minimum requirements include:
- At least 18 years of age
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Ability to read, write and speak English
- Ability to legally operate a vehicle in the State of Washington
- At the time of hire, ability to provide documentation showing authorization to work in the United States.
- Candidates shall be tobacco free at time of appointment and throughout service.
For a full list of requirements, testing process and timeline, please click here . More information can also be found on West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s website.
