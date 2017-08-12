The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Entry-level Firefighter Testing Process Now Open

By

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is now testing for Entry-level Firefighter. It is anticipated a minimum of six positions will be filled in 2018. The application period will be open from Monday, August 14, 2017 at 8:00 AM  (PST) until Friday, September 8, 2017 at noon (PST).

Minimum requirements include:

  • At least 18 years of age
  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Ability to read, write and speak English
  • Ability to legally operate a vehicle in the State of Washington
  • At the time of hire, ability to provide documentation showing authorization to work in the United States.
  • Candidates shall be tobacco free at time of appointment and throughout service.

For a full list of requirements, testing process and timeline, please click here . More information can also be found on West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s website.

The post Entry-level Firefighter Testing Process Now Open appeared first on the West Pierce Fire & Rescue website.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.