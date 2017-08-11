Turn a healthy lifestyle into an exciting career with a Kinesiology degree from Pierce College

A degree in Kinesiology from Pierce College can open the doors to a variety of careers ranging from fitness training and athletic coaching to athletic management and nursing. At Pierce College, students enjoy access to multi-million dollar health facilities, and opportunities to combine classroom instruction with the most technologically advanced laboratory equipment available.

The facility also features a Health Assessment Laboratory, where students gain critical, hands-on experience performing health tests and assessments.

According to the Department of Labor, the employment of fitness trainers and instructors is projected to grow 13 percent through 2022, keeping pace with the average growth of other occupations. As businesses, government agencies and organizations continue to recognize the benefits of health and fitness programs for their employees, incentives to join gyms or health clubs is only expected to increase the need for fitness trainers and instructors.

The program is based on the Fort Steilacoom campus, but many general requirements are also offered in Puyallup. In Fall 2017, Kinesiology students in Puyallup can take KNS 252: Nutrition and Exercise, and KINS 253: Essentials of Weight Management.

“Ultimately, our emphasis is preparing each student for their individual career path while continuing to promote an invigorating learning environment,” said Program Coordinator Lisa Murray. “A degree in Kinesiology has so many practical applications that lead to a variety of rewarding careers.”

Enrollment into the Kinesiology program is open throughout the year. Students may start in the fall, winter, spring or summer quarters. Graduates of the program can set themselves apart as a trainer, or transfer to partner institutions such as Pacific Lutheran University, to pursue a four-year degree in physical therapy, sports medicine, athletic management or nursing.

For more information about the program and to enroll, please visit the Kinesiology program website.

