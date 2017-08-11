Construction begins on section of SR 16 HOV lanes near Union Avenue

TACOMA – Contractor crews building direct-connect high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes between Interstate 5 and State Route 16 are preparing to install permanent median barrier and pavement on SR 16 beginning the week of Aug. 14.

The work requires moving the starting and ending points of the SR 16 HOV lanes near Union Avenue. In the westbound direction, the beginning of the HOV lane will be moved west of Union Avenue. The eastbound SR 16 HOV lane will be slightly shortened, and drivers using that HOV lane will have to merge into general purpose lanes prior to Union Avenue. Three general-purpose lanes on SR 16 in both directions will remain open to drivers. Drivers will begin to see crews setting up the work zone for this effort over the next two weeks.

Additional overnight ramp and lane closures for HOV construction are listed below. During the closures, signed detours will be in place.

Friday, Aug. 11

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp and the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-705 ramps to northbound I-5 and SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and detoured onto the collector/distributor starting at 10 p.m. All lanes will re-open by 6 a.m. Saturday.

Monday, Aug. 14 through Friday, Aug. 18

The following ramps and streets will close:

20th Street East in Fife between PraxAir and Pacific Highway will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit to 20th Street East will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday and from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close on Monday and Tuesday from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

Lane closures:

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from Bay Street to Portland Avenue during overnight hours Monday and Tuesday. Lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. with all lanes open by 6 a.m. each following day.

Southbound I-5 from 54th Street to Port of Tacoma Road will have a single lane closed each night, Monday through Friday. Lane closures begin as early as 8 p.m. with all lanes open by 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and by 7 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 from Portland Avenue to East Bay Street will have the two left lanes closed Wednesday through Friday. Lane closures begin at 8 p.m. with all lanes open by 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and by 7 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will have one lane closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday and from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Westbound SR 16 will have a left lane closure near Union Avenue Monday and Tuesday from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day.

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.