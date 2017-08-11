Asian Film Fest is this weekend

The 2017 Asian Film Fest kicks off today (Aug. 11). Here’s all you need to know about what’s playing:

The event begins with box office blockbuster “Bridge on the River Kwai”, winner of seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Musical Score.

The film airs at 7 p.m. Friday (Aug. 11) at Pierce College’s Fort Steilacoom campus, Cascade Building on the fourth floor. Admission and parking are free.

The films continue Saturday (Aug. 12) with the gripping Australian film “Rabbit Proof Fence” at 2 p.m., then Indian high voltage thriller “Airlift” shows at 7 p.m.

Sunday (Aug. 13) award-winning Japanese film “Like Father, Like Sun” airs at 2 p.m. The three-day event concludes at 7 p.m. and with the film “Neerja”, a breathtaking, true story of a young Indian flight attendant who risks her life to save passengers from terrorists on a hijacked airliner.

Along with these powerful films the event will include a juried art and photo exhibit, Bonsai display and live entertainment by flutist Jeannie Hill.