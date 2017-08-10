The Suburban Times

Statewide Flag Lowering for Sgt. Schmieman

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Marine Sergeant Dietrich A. Schmieman, 26, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Saturday, August 12, 2017. Sgt. Schmieman was killed in a military plane crash in Mississippi on July 10, 2017.

The Governor’s Office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, August 11, 2017. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on August 12, 2017, or first thing Monday morning, August 14.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A Celebration of Life and Military Honors will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 10:00 am at the Central Church in Richland, Washington.

Please call (360) 239-1317 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.

