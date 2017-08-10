Elroy is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Elroy certainly lives up to his name, wanting to be the king of your castle. The buff Yorkshire Terrier is a happy little pup, getting along with small dogs and kids over six (due in large to his size and age).

While the 10-year-old is definitely up for a snuggle or two, he is still curious and eager about the world around him.

Elroy’s fee has been brought down to $50, as he has a number of medical issues that will require maintenance. Let our small one into your heart and home today — #A519233. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.