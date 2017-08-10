747 Hijack Thriller "Neerja" Plays Sunday Evening at Asian Film Fest

The final film event for this year’s Asian Film Fest is the action thriller “Neerja”. This award winning, action packed film is the true story of Neerja Bhanot a 23 year old flight attendant on a Pan American 747 that is hijacked by terrorists aligned with Abu Nidal. In the face of grave danger, Neerja’s strong family values allows her to save many of the innocent passengers from terrorists’ harm.

International critics have called the film “flawless, inspiring, brilliant, and a must watch.” Audiences made the movie a box office sensation. Asian Film Fest coordinator Phil Raschke said “my wife previewed this film and loved every moment.”

Neerja is the final film in this year’s film fest series and plays at 7 pm Sunday, 13 Aug at the Cascade Building, Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom. Admission and parking are free. Seating is limited for all films and on a first come basis. Film does have some subtitles.

Come early, Raschke suggested, and enjoy a juried Art and Photographic show, music by Flautist Jennie Hill, a special display by Bonsai Kaihara, and audience prizes.

If you’re in the mood for a Sunday double feature, the 2 pm film is the acclaimed, award winning Japanese film “Like Father, Like Son” the emotional, heart wrenching story of an affluent family who learns their adored six year old son was accidentally switched at birth and is not their biological child. This deeply moving film by one of Japan’s leading directors was the winner of the coveted “Jury Prize” at the Cannes Film Festival as well as awards at the New York, Chicago, and Toronto film festivals.