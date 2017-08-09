Tacoma Concert Band’s founder to retire

After 37 years leading the Tacoma Concert Band to local, national, and international recognition, Robert Musser, the band’s founder, conductor, and Music Director, will retire following the TCB’s 2017-2018 Season. Bob’s final season leading the band will be a CELEBRATION SEASON, with four very special concerts at the Pantages Theater.

“Stars, Stripes, and Sousa” on October 14, 2017, will present the TCB’s biennial salute to the great John Philip Sousa, with an authentic re-creation in the style of a concert by the Sousa band as it toured America at the turn of the last century. Maestro Musser will, for the last time, play the part of Mr. Sousa. Trombonist Bill Dyer, euphonium soloist Jason Gilliam, and mezzo-soprano Heidi Vanderford will be featured.