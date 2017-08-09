The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Tacoma Concert Band’s founder to retire

By Leave a Comment

After 37 years leading the Tacoma Concert Band to local, national, and international recognition, Robert Musser, the band’s founder, conductor, and Music Director, will retire following the TCB’s 2017-2018 Season. Bob’s final season leading the band will be a CELEBRATION SEASON, with four very special concerts at the Pantages Theater.
“Stars, Stripes, and Sousa” on October 14, 2017, will present the TCB’s biennial salute to the great John Philip Sousa, with an authentic re-creation in the style of a concert by the Sousa band as it toured America at the turn of the last century. Maestro Musser will, for the last time, play the part of Mr. Sousa. Trombonist Bill Dyer, euphonium soloist Jason Gilliam, and mezzo-soprano Heidi Vanderford will be featured.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *