Pierce College’s 24th Annual Scholarship Scramble tees off Aug. 10

The Pierce College Foundation’s annual Scholarship Scramble golf tournament takes place on Aug. 10 at High Cedars Golf Club in Orting, and it’s not too late to get involved in the fun! Registration is $150 per player, and includes green fees, a golf cart, box lunch, player gift and admission to a hearty barbecue dinner buffet taking place later that evening.

To date, past tournaments have raised more than $1 million to benefit student scholarships. A silent auction and raise-the-paddle fundraising effort will take place during the dinner, with all proceeds to benefit student scholarships.

It is not necessary to participate in the golf tournament to support the Scholarship Scramble. Tickets are available for the post-tournament dinner for $30, which takes place at 5 p.m.

Silent auction items this year include a variety of packages for sports fans, including former Seahawk Jim Zorn autographed apparel.

Registration begins at 10 a.m., and the tournament begins at noon with a shotgun start. Sponsorship opportunities are still available as well, ranging from hole sponsors ($1,000) to presenting sponsors ($5,000). For more information and for sponsorship inquiries, please contact Nicole Ferris at nferris@pierce.ctc.edu. Registration is open now.

