Mobile Food Fest rolls to Sprinker Recreation Center Aug. 26

Sprinker Recreation Center’s ballfields will be an extra tasty place to be Saturday, Aug. 26, when Pierce County Parks & Recreation hosts its third annual Mobile Food Fest. The event was such a success last year, the location has moved from the parking lot to the ballfields to accommodate event goers.

You can expect 27 delicious reasons to attend the admission-free event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S. in Tacoma.

And there’s more than great food. This year there will be a stage with music performances by three local bands and Jonz Catering’s “Thirst Responder” truck will be parked in the beer garden for the adults.

You’re encouraged to bring blankets and chairs and find a spot in the grass to enjoy live music along with your favorite tastes of the day!

See the event poster for participating food trucks.