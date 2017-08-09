7th ID Change of Command Ceremony set for Aug. 11

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The 7th Infantry Division will conduct a Change of Command Ceremony August 11. Maj. Gen. Thomas James will relinquish command of the 7th Infantry Division and Task Force Bayonet to Maj. Gen. Willard Burleson III.

Maj. Gen. Burleson was has commanded at all levels from platoon leader to brigade commander and is a former 7th Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General. Burleson’s most recent assignment was senior advisor to the Ministry of Defense, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Afghanistan.

After commanding the Bayonet Division for two years, Maj. Gen. James will transition and take a position in United States Forces Korea.

The ceremony will take place 10 a.m. on Watkins Field. The ceremony is open to all Department of Defense cardholders. All restrictions to accessing JBLM remain in effect.