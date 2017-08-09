1945 Jumping into Fire – The 555th Airborne Infantry Battalion

Submitted by Erin Gowenlock

On Thursday, August 17th Dr. Robert L. “Bob” Bartlett, a Senior Lecturer at Eastern Washington University, will present on the true story of the all African-American 555th Airborne Infantry Battalion in the Northwest. This event will take place at Patriot’s Landing at 7:00 p.m.

Known as “The Triple Nickles”, the first all-black Army Airborne unit, was cross-trained by Forest Service personnel to serve as smokejumpers and by Army Bomb Ordinance Personnel to defuse and recover balloon bombs launched from Japan.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Robert Bartlett and learn about the first all-black paratroopers. Their remarkable story is the epitome of American heroism and valor. It’s a great privilege to host this event at Patriot’s Landing” said Mayor Mike Courts.

Dr. Bartlett, who is an Army and Vietnam War veteran, is the proud son of Frances Bartlett and the late Walter Bartlett, Sr., Army Air Corps and WWII veteran. He holds two degrees from Colorado Mesa University; a Master’s degree in Sociology from Washington State University, and a Ph.D. in Leadership Studies from Gonzaga University. He is currently a faculty member in the Department of Sociology and Justice Studies at Eastern Washington University.

1945 Jumping into Fire presentation is sponsored by the City of DuPont and free to the public.

– Patriot’s Landing address: 1600 Marshall Circle, DuPont, WA, 98327

– Starts at 7:00pm