Pierce County Library’s board to discuss 2018 budget, funding services and more

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss its, 2018 budget and work plan, funding library operations and services, progress on 2017 projects, and other issues at its monthly board meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma 98446, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 3:30 p.m.

At the August meeting, the Board of Trustees will discuss the following.

2018 budget and work plan: The Library is developing its 2018 budget and work plan. At the August meeting the Board will review the schedule to develop the 2018 budget as well as the Library’s fiscal management policy.

Funding library operations and services: At the July Board meeting, the Board of Trustees discussed factors impacting the Library System’s operations, specifically that costs to operate the system are higher than revenues to run the Library System. In July the Board directed Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax to develop a public involvement process to talk with the county’s residents about maintaining and improving library operations and services. Lomax will give an update on a public involvement plan to talk with communities about maintaining and improving services.

2017 work plan: Library leaders will update the Board on progress to implement the Library’s work plan. At the August meeting the Board will learn about progress in each of the Strategic Plan’s focus areas of learning, enjoyment and community. Multiple activities and programs are underway to bolster learning, including several events in libraries this month to help people understand more about the celestial event of the century—the solar eclipse. The focus area of enjoyment is highlighted right now with tens of thousands of children and adults participating in the Library’s Summer Reading program. Staff is working with community partners to prepare for MakerFest, one of the initiatives in the focus area of community. MakerFest is projected to bring a thousand people together on Nov. 4 for a free event to build, create, craft and more.

More information: board packet.