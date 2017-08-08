Pierce College offers FREE financial aid workshops this fall

Come out to Pierce College this fall and have all your questions answered about how to pay for college! The college is offering a series of comprehensive financial aid workshops, where you will receive hands-on help. The first 15 minutes of each workshop will include information about ways to pay for college, and the last 45 minutes will be hands-on help with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA), accessing the Pierce Financial Aid Portal, and more. Bring your tax forms and W-2s from 2016.

Workshops are taking place on each campus on the following dates:

Puyallup

Sept. 5 – AAH 270

Oct. 3 – CTR 270

Nov. 7 – CTR 270

Dec. 5 – CTR 270

Fort Steilacoom

Sept. 19 – SNR 121

Oct. 17 – SNR 121

Nov. 21 – SNR 121

Dec. 19 – SNR 121

For more information, contact financialaid@pierce.ctc.edu, or 253-964-6544

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.