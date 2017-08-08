Lakewood’s Free Annual Film and Art Exhibit Starts Friday

By Ed Kane, Freelance Graphics

Friday evening the annual ArtsFest will kick off at Pierce College’s Cascade Bldg., fourth floor. The 3-day free event will display paintings in a variety of mediums by local artists vying for cash and awards.

It will run in conjunction with the annual Asian Film Festival, which will run 5 different films throughout the weekend, kicking off with “Bridge on the River Kwai.” All films will be free, so arriving early will help secure one of the limited number of seats.

A special feature of the ArtsFest will be an exhibit of “Birds and Blossoms,” a series of photographs produced by artist Ed Kane showcasing birds and blossoms and other natural plants in and around Lakewood. The exhibit will be adjacent to the art competition works by other local artist. As with the Asian Film Festival, all events will be free.

Doors open at 5:30 Friday evening, and 1:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call 253-861-1366 for more information.