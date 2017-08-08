Lakewood Multicultural Coalition seeks community input

The City of Lakewood has one of the youngest and most culturally diverse populations in the South Puget Sound area and the City Council has approved a vision statement that emphasizes the importance of Lakewood’s diversity in our community’s future. To support this initiative, the Lakewood Multicultural Coalition (LMC) was created. Community members have gathered to discuss how to reach out to our citizens and provide more support or embrace our diversity as a community. Now, we need your help.

The survey link below is a first step in reaching out to you, as a leader in our community, to find out more about your views and ideas. The survey will take less than 5 minutes of your time. We would also appreciate you passing this along to your co-workers, committee members, participants, etc… to help us find out what people are thinking or how they are feeling. Anything you can do to help us gather more information will help us determine next steps for the LMCC.

www.surveymonkey.com/r/LMCC2017CommunitySurvey