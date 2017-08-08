JBLM dedicates first DoD autism clinic

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The JBLM Center for Autism Resources, Education and Services (CARES) will officially open with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, August 9, at 2:00 p.m.

JBLM CARES is a joint installation partnership between Madigan Army Medical Center and the JBLM Armed Forces Community Service which focuses on providing patient-centered care for military children with autism and their families.

While the priority mission of JBLM CARES is to provide transitional autism support and education services for patients who are on wait lists for off-base community providers, interim individual and group treatment is available with occupational, physical and speech therapy, ABA, Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Systems Navigation, CYSS Respite Care and more.

Madigan Army Medical Center was been selected by the U.S. Army Medical Command to pilot this new facility, the first in Department of Defense.