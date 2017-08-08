Breaking Hunger Targets Food Insecurity

LAKEWOOD – Trap shooting, archery, food, and fun. Emergency Food Network’s Breaking Hunger Trap Shooting and Archery Tournament is one of the few fundraising events of its kind in the Northwest.

On August 11, 2017, the Gig Harbor Sportsman’s Club will host teams of shooters for this 5th annual event. Shooters at the event will take aim and fight hunger, and will be given the opportunity to break 50 clay pigeons as well as participate in an archery contest. A delicious barbecue is included in the festivities. Participant are encouraged to find friends and family to pledge money to support their efforts.

Individuals of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Participants will range from some of the top shooters in the state to complete beginners. Awards will be given for skill, but most importantly for raising funds to help provide food for families and individuals in need throughout Pierce County.

Interstate Distributors Co. is the Presenting Sponsor of Breaking Hunger. Other sponsors include Zack Rosenbloom & Associates, Brown & Brown Insurance, and UFCW Local 367.

All funds raised at the event go toward fulfilling Emergency Food Network’s mission “to provide Pierce County with a consistent, diverse, and nutritious food supply so that no person goes hungry.” EFN provides 14.8 million pounds of food annually to 68 food pantries, shelters, and meal sites in Pierce County. EFN is the primary distributor of emergency food in the county, distributing $12 worth of food for every $1 donated.

There are still available spots to participate at Breaking Hunger! For more information, to register for the event, or make a donation, visit the Breaking Hunger website (efoodnet.donorpages.com/BreakingHunger2017).