Steilacoom Kiwanis Breakfast to benefit schools, students, community, Oct. 14

Submitted by Steilacoom Kiwanis

The Steilacoom Kiwanis Club will host Breakfast on Saturday, 14 October, from 8:00-10:00 AM at the Topside Bar and Grill. Proceeds will benefit the schools, students and communities of Steilacoom, DuPont and Anderson Island. Come on down for a great breakfast. Cost $10.

Advance tickets will be available at August Wednesday Steilacoom Farmers Market and the October 1 Steilacoom Apple Squeeze, as well as at the door. Each ticket will include a raffle number. The owner of the winning raffle number, chosen at the end of the breakfast, will receive the pictured palatial SeaHawks-themed bird house. (Winner need not be present to win.) We look forward to seeing you at the Breakfast!

