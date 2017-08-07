The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Operation Homefront Back-to-School Brigade registration now open

By Leave a Comment

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Families of post-9/11 wounded warriors of all ranks and of E1 through E6 active-duty military personnel may register through Friday, Aug. 11, to receive free backpacks and back-to-school supplies for their children from the Operation Homefront Back-to-School Brigade®.

Registration is taking place online now at OperationHomefront.org. Hundreds of backpacks and accompanying school supplies will be distributed at each event. The Lakewood event will be held Sunday, Aug. 13, at Golden Services, 3305 108th St. S. – But only for those who register by Friday at OperationHomefront.org.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *