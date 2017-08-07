Calling All Junior Artists

Submitted by Emma Pierce

Make history…

Want to be a part of history and have your artwork displayed in our museum? The Lakewood Historical Society is holding a coloring contest! Either print out the attached picture, swing by the museum to snag one, or pick up a sheet at our booth at the Farmer’s Market and color in our logo. Copy our signature colors or create your own! When you’re done, bring your masterpiece back to the museum and we will hang it on our wall.

Choose a winner…

Vote for your favorite and choose who gets a special prize! Artists with the most votes will take home a gift card to local Lakewood eatery.

Have fun!

Remember to write your name, age, and phone number on the back of the picture so we know how to contact our winner.

Completed sheets can either be returned in person at our museum or Farmer’s Market booth. Or, you can scan the sheet and send them to: lakewoodhistorymuseum@comcast.net