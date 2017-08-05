MultiCare Allenmore and Center for Weight Loss & Wellness attain national bariatric accreditation

Submitted by MultiCare Health System

MultiCare Allenmore Hospital and MultiCare Center for Weight Loss & Wellness are now nationally accredited as a Comprehensive Center under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP®), a joint program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).

The MBSAQIP Standards, outlined in the Resources for Optimal Care of the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Patient 2014, ensure that bariatric surgical patients receive a multidisciplinary program, not just a surgical procedure, an approach which has been documented to improve patient outcomes and long-term success. The accredited center offers pre-operative and post-operative care designed specifically for severely obese patients.

To earn the MBSAQIP designation, MultiCare Allenmore Hospital and MultiCare Center for Weight Loss & Wellness met essential criteria for staffing, training and facility infrastructure and protocols for care, ensuring its ability to support patients with severe obesity. The center also participates in a national data registry that yields semi-annual reports on the quality of its processes and outcomes, identifying opportunities for continuous quality improvement. The standards are specified in the MBSAQIP Resources for Optimal Care of the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Patient 2014, published by the ACS and ASMBS.

Upon application, centers seeking MBSAQIP accreditation undergo an extensive site visit by an experienced bariatric surgeon who reviews the center’s structure, process, and clinical outcomes data. Centers are awarded a specific designation depending on how many patients are served annually, the type of procedures it provides, and whether it provides care for patients under age 18.