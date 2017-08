Every year, members of West Pierce Fire Fighters Local 1488 hold out their boot to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. This year, they will be at the Lakewood Towne Center August 6, 10 and September 10 from 9:00 am – noon each day. Donations are also being accepted online. Thank you in advance for your support!

