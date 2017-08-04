Welcome Bedez Carter back to Tacoma

Submitted by Tacoma Courtyard

After attending the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Courtyard Tacoma 10 years ago, we are happy to welcome back Bedez Carter with open arms as Director of Sales and Marketing of the Courtyard Marriott Tacoma Downtown. Bedez is a seasoned Director of Hotel Sales and we are excited to leverage her extensive experience in select service and Marriott.

Bedez has a great history with the city of Tacoma after serving as General Manager of Tacoma’s own Stanley & Seafort’s Steak, Chop, and Fish House and as the opening Director of Sales at the Silver Cloud Inn Tacoma. Her expertise has also been developed through her experience as Director of Sales at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Bellevue and most recently as the Area Director of Sales for the TownePlace Suites Marriott Seattle Southcenter and Hilton Garden Inn Renton.

Her existing relationships within the local community will be an asset to the hotel. Bedez is known for her passion for excellence and hospitable personality. Serving people and ensuring guests are taken care of above and beyond their expectations is a driving force of success for her.

Bedez is looking forward to what the future brings for her, the Courtyard and the city of Tacoma. Bedez welcomes anyone to stop by to say hello or for a quick introduction.