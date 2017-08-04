Steilacoom Town Administrator’s August 4 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – September 5, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – August 14, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – August 23, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – September 7, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Cooling Location:

Due to the unusually warm weather, the Town of Steilacoom’s Community Center is functioning as a cooling center during normal business hours.

Development Projects:

Tasanee:

The developer/contractor is scheduled to begin installing the off-site storm drain and sewer infrastructure next week. Installation of this infrastructure will require traffic detours and delays along Rigney Road. We recommend drivers, bike riders, and walkers utilize alternate routes for next week.

Birch Street:

Staff anticipates the developer/contractor will begin installing erosion control measures next week and will commence clearing the site in preparation f or installing utility infrastructure.

Unhealthy Air Quality Alert:

Air quality in Pierce County could remain unhealthy for the next several days, according to the State Department of Ecology. Smoke from wildfires in the state and British Columbia has affected local air quality. Unhealthy air quality can cause health concerns for everyone, especially people with existing health conditions.

“The unhealthy air quality can make it difficult to breathe, even for healthy people,” said Judy Olsen, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist. “Hot weather can complicate the situation for some people, so residents should consult their doctors if they have questions,” Olsen said.

In fact, the Washington State Department of Health recommends clubs and organizations cancel youth outdoor events when the air quality is rated unhealthy or very unhealthy. This includes youth sports camps, practices, or games. The agency also recommends you avoid outside exercise when the air quality is unhealthy.

The effects of unhealthy air quality:

Unhealthy air quality can affect everyone. Potential health effects include:

Heart palpitations.

Shortness of breath.

Coughing.

Eye and sinus irritation.

People with heart or lung diseases, such as asthma or COPD, those who have had a stroke, and older adults and children are among those most at risk of these health effects. People with these health conditions should check with their healthcare providers about how to manage during times of unhealthy air quality. If you have shortness of breath, wheezing, chest pain, heart palpitations, extreme fatigue, or difficulty moving, contact your healthcare provider immediately or call 911.

Burn ban:

Because of the unhealthy air quality, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Pierce, King, Kitsap, and Snohomish counties. The ban means outdoor fires are prohibited. This means the following are not allowed:

Charcoal barbeques.

Fire pits, chimineas, fire bowls, or similar free-standing devices.

Campfires or bonfires.

Fireplaces, uncertified wood stoves, or uncertified inserts.

Agricultural fires (as described in the agricultural burn permit).

Learn more about the burn ban at www.pscleanair.org/burnbans.

Find valuable information on air quality and learn what to do to protect your family at:

American Lung Association— www.lung.org/support-and-community/lung-helpline-and-tobacco-quitline/ or (800) 586-4872: A free helpline to talk to respiratory therapists and registered nurses if you have concerns about your lungs from smoke.

Washington Smoke Blog—wasmoke.blogspot.com/.

State Department of Ecology—fortress.wa.gov/ecy/enviwa/: Provides a map of active air quality issues.

State Department of Health— www.doh.wa.gov/smokefromfires: Provides information on how to protect against wildfire smoke.

National Weather Service—www.weather.gov/: Weather related alerts, including air quality.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2017 Farmers’ Market season is underway and will continue every Wednesday from 3 PM to 7 PM in downtown. If you bring an animal, please remember it must be on a leash, under control, and nonaggressive, at all times.

Pets in the Parks:

Steilacoom is a ‘pet friendly” community, however, please consider whether the Town parks, Farmers’ Market, or concert series are appropriate venues for your pet. All pets must be on a leash at all times and not be disruptive or aggressive. Animals which do not meet these standards will be asked to leave. Also, owners must clean-up thoroughly after their pets. Pets are not allowed on School District property.

Summer Concerts:

The 2017 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series’ artist for August 9 is Chris Anderson (The Old Soul Crooner, Jazz Standards and Motown to Pop). Concerts or conducted in Pioneer Park at 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom, Washington and start at 6:30 PM.

Summer Youth Programs:

Steilacoom Summer Day Camp!

Grades K-6

Monday-Friday

6 AM – 6 PM

Located at Cherrydale Primary School

$170/week

Spaces are limited. For details, call 253-581-1076

Townwide Garage Sale:

The Townwide Garage Sale sponsored by the Steilacoom Chamber of Commerce is August 12, 2017. Additional information is available on the Chamber’s website.

Fine Art Show:

Award winning, local watercolorist, Marjorie Mankin, will show her art from September 1 – October 31, 2017 in the Steilacoom Community Center Fireside Gallery. Marjorie is a member of Pacific Gallery Artists. Show hours: Mon – Thurs 9am – 7:30pm; Fri 9am-4:30pm (closed weekends and holidays; address: 2301 Worthington Street, Steilacoom, WA).

Public Safety:

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Emphasis Patrols:

Public Safety officers and the Chief will be conducting emphasis patrols on arterials throughout Town for the next month. Additionally, stop sign and distracted driving (use of cell phones) will be receiving additional attention.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on road markings, primarily directional arrows and handicapped symbols. Additionally, they performed sidewalk maintenance and assisted with weeding and barking the Rigney Road triangle area.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed a permanent service in the 2400 block of Lexington Street; installed temporary power for a project in the 1900 block of Nisqually Street; worked with the Tasanee project contractor; performed locates and project inspections; and preformed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew removed excavation material from the lower yard; inspected a new side-sewer in the 30 block of Silver Beach; commenced repairs to the #3 pump at the Sunnyside Lift Station; and performed other system maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew prepared for and recovered from the Farmers’ Market and Summer Concert; repaired sprinklers that are being damaged in the parks due to high usage; maintained parks and grounds; recovered from the Salmon Bake; assisted with an Eagle Scout project installing two new in-ground picnic tables near the playground at Sunnyside Park; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance.