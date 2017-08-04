No HOV ramp closures in Tacoma for Lady Gaga fans Saturday

TACOMA – There is good news for fans attending the Lady Gaga concert at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday night. Contractor crews building HOV lanes in Tacoma do not have any pre-planned ramp closures scheduled for Saturday evening, Aug. 5.

There are numerous overnight ramp and lane closures associated with HOV construction for the week of Aug. 7 including triple lane closures on southbound Interstate 5 between 54th Street and Port of Tacoma Road in Fife. Signed detours will be in place.

Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 11

The following ramps and streets will close:

20th Street East in Fife between PraxAir and Pacific Highway will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day.

54th Street in Fife to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 11:59 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, and from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 C/D lanes and the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, and from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. The C/D lanes provide access to I-705, SR 7 and SR 16. Drivers will be detoured through the S. 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and the northbound exit to those destinations (#132).

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-705 ramps to northbound I-5 and SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday. This closure will not occur if the I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 is closed.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor exit to I-705 will close each night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday and Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to 20th Street East will close each night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-705 will close from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11:59 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday.

Lane closures:

All lanes of northbound I-5 will be detoured to the northbound collector/distributor lanes from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day on Wednesday or Thursday for striping on the new northbound I-5 bridge that spans I-705.

Southbound I-5 from 54th Street to Port of Tacoma Road will be will be reduced to a single lane each night, Monday through Thursday. Lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. with all lanes open by 6 a.m. each following day.

Overnight single and double lane closures are scheduled on both directions of I-5 and SR 16 throughout the week within the project limits.

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.