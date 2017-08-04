Communities In Schools Summer Camp in Tillicum

Submitted by Dave O’Keeffe

Communities In Schools (CIS) worked with 13 community partners to provide a month-long summer camp experience for 42 kids in the Tillicum/Woodbrook neighborhoods. CIS site coordinator, Krista Silva, led the camp and noted the following highlights…

“The kids really enjoyed the opportunity to take field trips this summer! We visited Swan Creek Park where the students learned about permaculture and were able to learn about the different edible in the Food Forest before taking a hike down the Swan Creek Trail. We also visited the SERA Campus where the students got the opportunity to run around Tacoma’s largest sprayground and cool down on a hot summer day. Next summer we would love to take campers on even more field trips!”

The camp was offered at no cost to families thanks to funding from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Dept., Kiwanis Club of Clover Park, Rotary Club of Lakewood and United Way of Pierce County. The following community organizations also contributed staff, facilities and services for the Camp:

• Tillicum Elementary School

• Habitat for Humanity

• St. Leo’s Food Connection (daily lunches)

• Pierce Co. Library, Tillicum Branch

• City of Lakewood

• Boys and Girls Club

• Lindquist Dental

• St. Clare’s Hospital

• Lakewood’s CHOICE

• Caring for Kids

• Tillicum/Woodbrook Neighborhood Association and Center

• West Pierce Fire and Rescue

• Lakewood Police Dept.

Each day, many caring adults surrounded the kids with smiling faces and fun activities that focused on reading, gardening, nutrition and fitness. The Camp ended with the first ever Tillicum Block Party on July 26 where over 100 people enjoyed lunch (compliments of Lakewood’s CHOICE and Kiwanis Club), visited resource tables and enjoyed music, crafts and games.