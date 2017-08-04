Auditor seeks to appoint committee members for General Election voters’ pamphlet

The Pierce County Auditor’s Office is opening a special appointment period to recruit individuals to write committee statements for the Nov. 7, 2017, General Election Local Voters’ Pamphlet in the following districts:

Committee members needed

For and Against City of DuPont Prop. 1 – EMS Levy

City of DuPont Prop. 1 – EMS Levy Against Town of Wilkeson Prop. 1 – EMS Levy

Town of Wilkeson Prop. 1 – EMS Levy Against School District No. 344 Orting Prop 1 – General Obligation Bond

School District No. 344 Orting Prop 1 – General Obligation Bond Against FPD 5 (Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One) Prop. 1 – Levy Lid Lift

FPD 5 (Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One) Prop. 1 – Levy Lid Lift Against FPD 17 (South Pierce Fire and Rescue) Prop. 1 – Levy Lid Lift

FPD 17 (South Pierce Fire and Rescue) Prop. 1 – Levy Lid Lift Against FPD 17 (South Pierce Fire and Rescue) Prop. 2 – Levy Lid Lift

FPD 17 (South Pierce Fire and Rescue) Prop. 2 – Levy Lid Lift Against FPD 18 (Orting Valley Fire and Rescue) Prop. 1 – Maintenance and Operations Levy

FPD 18 (Orting Valley Fire and Rescue) Prop. 1 – Maintenance and Operations Levy Against FPD 21 (Graham Fire and Rescue) Prop. 1 – Levy Lid Lift

FPD 21 (Graham Fire and Rescue) Prop. 1 – Levy Lid Lift Against Peninsula Metropolitan Park District Prop. 1 – Levy Lid Lift

These districts did not appoint “For” and/or “Against” committee members to prepare statements for the local voters’ pamphlet. As a result, RCW 29A.32.280 directs the Auditor’s Office to seek out and appoint up to three members to form each committee. District resolutions and explanatory statements can be found on our main Elections webpage, under the Nov 7 General Election tab.

Appointment qualifications

Be a resident and registered voter of Pierce County for at least one year immediately prior to the appointment; and

Pledge to work cooperatively with other members of the committee; and

Have ready access to email.

Committee responsibilities

Read, understand and fulfill the obligations described in the Elections Guide for Jurisdictions – 2017, which includes: Committee appointments and participation; and Word limits, format requirements, and deadlines for statements and rebuttals.

Have your name appear in the local voters’ pamphlet and waive anonymity.

At least one committee member must be willing to submit phone number, email, or website address for publication in the local voters’ pamphlet. Those interested who agree to the above responsibilities can email their name and phone number to PC Voter Pamphlet. Appointments will be made in the order that the requests are received.

Deadlines

The deadline to request a committee appointment is August 4, 2017 at noon. The deadline to submit a committee statement is August 4, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

NOTE: Individuals requesting appointment on August 4 must be prepared to submit the statement by email on the same day. The Auditor’s Office is unable to extend the deadline.

