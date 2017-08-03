Letter: Why can’t Lakewood do it?

Submitted by Barb Carrell

I read recently that U.P. is doing something about the sales of fireworks. The city of Tacoma banned the sale of fireworks and I guess that is working out ok. U.P. doesn’t want fireworks inside the city limits and I support that. Why can’t Lakewood get it together and put something on a ballot to ask how many of us would like to see fireworks sales banned?

There are a many of us who are tired of the noise, the stress it causes to wild life and oh, yes, my poor dogs. One of them has to go on medication to get thru the 4th of July.

Can anyone, will anyone help with this?