Letter: Why can’t Lakewood do it?

Submitted by Barb Carrell
I read recently that U.P. is doing something about the sales of fireworks. The city of Tacoma banned the sale of fireworks and I guess that is working out ok. U.P. doesn’t want fireworks inside the city limits and I support that. Why can’t Lakewood get it together and put something on a ballot to ask how many of us would like to see fireworks sales banned?
There are a many of us who are tired of the noise, the stress it causes to wild life and oh, yes, my poor dogs. One of them has to go on medication to get thru the 4th of July.
Can anyone, will anyone help with this?
Comments
Lisa says
Let’s add to the list the flagrant disregard for the days they are allowed and hours. It’s always a full week while we have to wait for idiots to run out of fireworks. The volume of the fireworks has increased too. This year there were things going off in my neighborhood that sounded like bombs.