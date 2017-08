Featured Pet Ivan hails all the way from Eastern Washington. Though not much is known about this sweet fellow, his new family will have the joy of discovering the two-year-old’s distinctive personality.

Our hunch is that the Shorthaired Rabbit will be a loyal companion. Embrace rabbit ownership today by adopting mister handsome — #A519257.

Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.