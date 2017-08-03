Help Hollywood come to Tacoma

Submitted by Samantha McRoberts

Help the untold story of Tacoma, Washington be shared with the world. Tacompton is a drama series following the lives of the people of Tacoma, Washington during the gang wars between the Bloods and Crips in the late 1980s.

Tired of trying to explain where Tacoma, Washington is? Me too! That’s why I decided to create a TV Series about our beautiful city during our most grittiest time. Ironic? Yes! But the story is one worth telling! And guess what?! During the weekend of July 15, 2017, a group of local filmmakers came together to capture a short film in hopes of getting the ball rolling to inspire a TV series.

This project is as much about the city of Tacoma as the people who live in it. It’s a coming-of-age series about love, hope, family, vengeance and death. Tacompton delves into a world familiar to local 253 population, but unknown to the rest of the country. It explores the gritty city of Tacoma at the spark of retaliations between gangs during the crack epidemic. The creator holds tremendous pride towards the city of Tacoma and feel extremely blessed to be able to share her hometown with the world.

The project has been in development for about seven years, however it wasn’t until the creator was accepted into LMU & Film Independent’s Incubator lab and received a film grant that the project truly began to take shape. The series is more than your typical gang or fire fighter procedural show. This show is about the families behind the gangs. It’s about a community that hears gunshots ring like church bells in the night. It’s not for the faint-hearted. It pulls back the curtain on a life that became normal to those who lived in Hilltop during the late 1980s where crossing one invisible line could cost you your life.

Unfortunately making the movie was only the first half of the battle. Getting it seen is the other half! I’m here today to invite YOU to join us in bringing this film to the world, and making sure it’s the best it can possibly be! Which is why we need your help!

We need to raise $2,400 to cover the cost of production and post to make sure it’s the best film possible. The actual cost of the short is $6,000, but fortunately the film grant from Loyola Marymount University and Film Independent has aided to the project. In exchange for your contribution, production is offering some super awesome perks like an exclusive digital download of the film or an invite to the friends and family screening in Tacoma or Los Angeles.

Your contribution will help us with editing, sound mixing, coloring and an incredible music score and further, it will help make TACOMPTON happen. There’s only a few days left to contribute, so please do so ASAP! We can’t wait to share Tacompton with you!

Contribute to TACOMPTON today: tacompton.com/