Too hot, no Aug. 3 Tillicum meeting, but lots of news

Thursday’s (Aug.3) meeting of the Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association (TWNA) has been cancelled, however, in the attached newsletter is a ton of information not the least of which is how to stay cool.

There’s also a great deal happening at the Tillicum library this month of August and a lengthy Q&A section courtesy of Councilmember John Simpson who fielded questions at our July meeting and in the newsletter supplies answers by way of city officials. Subjects covered: Fireworks; Amtrak safety measures; Tree removal; School Zone speed bumps; and Synchronization of stop lights in Tillicum.

Team Tillicum announces 5K Walk and Run! Proceeds benefit Tillicum youth and athletic programs. Organized by community residents, leaders and partners, this event will bring awareness and visibility to Tillicum, will engage the community through walking and running, and will encourage residents to grow as a safe, clean and healthy neighborhood. Register now to meet Tillicum neighbors and be active together!