Take flight at the Annual Kite Festival, Aug. 5

Hundreds of colorful kites of all shapes and sizes will fill the skies over Chambers Creek Regional Park at the annual Kite Festival set for Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pierce County Parks & Recreation and the Pierce County Kitefliers Association are presenting this free family event at Chambers Creek Regional Park Central Meadows, 6320 Grandview Dr. in University Place. Parking is also free.

The entire family will be captivated by amazing kite demonstrations, family kite flying, face painting, bounce houses, and more. The first 250 kids will have an opportunity to make their own kites, compliments of the Pierce County Kitefliers Association. Event-goers may bring their own kites or purchase them at the event. Youth Kite Festival t-shirts will be sold while supplies last on the day of event.

Vendors will also be on hand, including the Pierce County KiteFliers Association, Puget Sound Entertainment, Ocean Shores Kites, American Kitefliers Association, Bricks 4 Kidz, Wiggle Works, Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream, Hometown Dogs, Boss Mama’s Kitchen and On the Grind Expresso.

This community event is made possible through sponsorships from University Place Refuse, Recycle Chambers Creek Foundation, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about the Kite Festival click here.