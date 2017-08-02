Milgard and World Vision Provide Essential School Supplies to Teachers

Submitted by Joann Whetstine

Tacoma, Wash. – Milgard Windows & Doors provided a $25,000 donation to World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children and families tackling poverty and injustice, to support their Teacher Resource Center (TRC) program.

Over 32 school districts in the Pacific Northwest are served by the World Vision TRC program. Essential school supplies, such as backpacks, notebooks, binders, pencils, scissors and glue, are provided to the local area teachers to support poverty stricken students whose families are unable to purchase these necessities on their own.

“World Vision is near and dear to me because of their far reaching support of the neediest in our community and the world,” said Kim Mauro, Executive Assistant at Milgard. “World Vision is a great partnership for Milgard since they share our value of taking care of the less fortunate in Pierce County.”

“World Vision is so thankful for partners like Milgard who are invested in their local communities,” said Reed Slattery, National GIK Program Director for World Vision. “This amazing donation will allow us to provide thousands of teachers and students with much needed school supplies right here in Pierce and King Counties.”

This donation helps to lay the groundwork for success in the classroom at a local level. The children now have the opportunity to focus more on learning and less on securing the tools they need at school on a daily basis.

(Pictured: Jonathan Smith, Reed Slattery, Kim Mauro, Brandy Schoeler, Jim Peterson (in back), Kim Flanary, Quincy Walker)

About Milgard Windows & Doors

Milgard Windows & Doors, a Masco company based in Tacoma, Washington, offers a full line of vinyl, wood, fiberglass and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers and homeowners, backed by a Full Lifetime Warranty, including parts and labor. The company has been recognized as Builders Choice for vinyl and fiberglass windows in the Western United States, in a yearly survey sponsored by Hanley-Wood Inc., publishers of BUILDER Magazine. Milgard is the highest online rated window and patio door brand, as measured by the 2016 NRS consumer sentiment study conducted by MetrixLab and commissioned by Masco. Milgard has approximately 3,800 dealer locations nationwide. For more information, visit milgard.com or call 1.800.MILGARD.

About Masco Corporation

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), parent company of Milgard Windows & Doors, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KraftMaid® and Merillat® cabinets; Milgard® windows and doors; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit Masco.com.

About World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, visit worldvision.org.